Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,471 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tesla by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,399 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,442,856.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $1,007,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,442,856.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,797 shares of company stock valued at $19,211,821 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.03.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $321.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.90. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $328.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 88.01, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

