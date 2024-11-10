The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Boosted by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52. The company has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,109 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

