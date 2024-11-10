The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Price

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2024

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCTFree Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.50 to $5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cricut Price Performance

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.13. Cricut has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $167.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.35 million. Cricut had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cricut Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Cricut’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 40,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 655,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,481.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cricut news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 57,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $336,908.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,539,450 shares in the company, valued at $14,881,177. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 655,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,481.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,782. 18.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cricut during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cricut by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 42,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cricut by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.