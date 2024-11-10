The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Price

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.50 to $5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cricut Price Performance

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.13. Cricut has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $167.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.35 million. Cricut had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cricut Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Cricut’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

In related news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 40,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 655,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,481.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cricut news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 57,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $336,908.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,539,450 shares in the company, valued at $14,881,177. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 655,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,481.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,782. 18.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cricut during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cricut by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 42,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cricut by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

