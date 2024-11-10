The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock Price

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.82. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $10.90.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,794,395.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,794,395.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Itai Perry sold 4,100 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,904. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 135.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 438.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

