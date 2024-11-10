The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22.1% in the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1,746.6% during the third quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Home Depot by 3.5% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.04.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $405.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $395.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.84. The company has a market capitalization of $403.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.79 and a 12-month high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

