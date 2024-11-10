TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,798 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $40,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 47.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Aspen Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 46,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $245.00 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.26 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.41, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.54). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

