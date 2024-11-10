TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,426 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $35,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 2,029.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in KBR by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in KBR by 454.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 17.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KBR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,968. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Up 1.1 %

KBR opened at $71.59 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $50.45 and a one year high of $71.94. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on KBR from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KBR

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.