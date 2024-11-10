TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $102.57 Million Holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,782,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,346 shares during the period. TPG makes up approximately 1.5% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TPG were worth $102,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in TPG by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in TPG by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TPG by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TPG stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. TPG Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.99 and a 52 week high of $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average is $49.84.

TPG Cuts Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. TPG had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $855.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -494.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TPG from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TPG from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TPG from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TPG from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

