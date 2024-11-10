TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $74.79 Million Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 500,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95,394 shares during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S comprises approximately 1.1% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $74,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,374,000 after purchasing an additional 336,976 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,461.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,849,000 after buying an additional 234,446 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,341,000 after acquiring an additional 229,995 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 65.0% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 307,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,879,000 after acquiring an additional 120,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 102.1% in the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 227,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,062,000 after acquiring an additional 115,092 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $124.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.09. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $86.54 and a 52-week high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASND shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.92.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

