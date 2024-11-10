TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,045,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,790 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $56,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $337,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.3% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CUBE opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.33. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.84.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $270.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.49 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

