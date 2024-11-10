TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 17,794 Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,532,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,794 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $30,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,051,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after buying an additional 619,747 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,675,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,518,000 after buying an additional 400,087 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 281,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 50,380 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period.

Stevanato Group Price Performance

Shares of STVN stock opened at €21.78 ($23.93) on Friday. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €16.56 ($18.20) and a 12-month high of €34.73 ($38.16). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The company had revenue of €277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €274.36 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STVN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Stevanato Group Profile

(Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

