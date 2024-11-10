Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 65 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $624.47 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $433.80 and a 12 month high of $626.45. The firm has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $584.33 and a 200-day moving average of $565.05.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

