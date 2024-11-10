Torah Network (VP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $235,852.38

Torah Network (VP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Torah Network has a total market capitalization of $235,852.38 and approximately $229,233.12 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Torah Network token can now be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Torah Network has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Torah Network Token Profile

Torah Network was first traded on November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. Torah Network’s official message board is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. Torah Network’s official website is torah.ink/index.html.

Buying and Selling Torah Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 0.03861757 USD and is down -5.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $286,834.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

