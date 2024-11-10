TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

TTE stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.32. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $60.64 and a one year high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

