Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COOK. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Traeger in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Traeger from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Traeger from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Traeger from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

NYSE COOK opened at $3.14 on Thursday. Traeger has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $406.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Traeger by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 72,637 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Traeger by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 29,694 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Traeger by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Traeger by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 145,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Traeger during the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

