Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 35,914.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,569 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,211,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 7,363.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,067,000 after purchasing an additional 417,120 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 41.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,060,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,402,000 after purchasing an additional 309,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 162.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,263,000 after buying an additional 277,274 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 3.7 %

TT opened at $410.58 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $220.62 and a one year high of $413.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.89.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.15.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

