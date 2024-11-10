Transcendent Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4,298.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,519 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 5,960,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,816,000 after buying an additional 672,872 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,042,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,958,000 after purchasing an additional 353,138 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,818,000 after buying an additional 825,448 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,937,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,287,000 after buying an additional 62,805 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.71. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

