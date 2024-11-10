Transcendent Capital Group LLC Buys 3,478 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 24,842.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average of $77.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Dbs Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.54.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

