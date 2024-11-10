Transcendent Capital Group LLC Buys 373 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $73.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.70. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

