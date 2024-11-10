Transcendent Capital Group LLC Buys 464 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2,320.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 89,137.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,739 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $897,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after buying an additional 331,797 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $218,786,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 233.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $295,198,000 after acquiring an additional 271,073 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,924. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,924. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $822.00, for a total value of $110,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,850,474. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,343 shares of company stock worth $2,791,181 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.33.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.7 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $1,008.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $912.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $812.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.78, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $615.54 and a 52 week high of $1,024.44.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

