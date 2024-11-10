Transcendent Capital Group LLC Has $112,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 10,816.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Get VanEck Long Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Long Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of MLN stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.