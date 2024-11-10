Transcendent Capital Group LLC Sells 11,670 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,670 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 62,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after buying an additional 105,243 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $62.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.68 and a 12-month high of $66.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

