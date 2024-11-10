Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

Trimble Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $72.65 on Thursday. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trimble by 10.2% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 0.8% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 396,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth $194,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 21.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth $1,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

