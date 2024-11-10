Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

Five Below stock traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,840. Five Below has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $216.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $442,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,765,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,534,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Five Below by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

