Truist Financial Raises Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target to $145.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.80.

QLYS opened at $153.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.10. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $119.17 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $153.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $165,446.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,279 shares in the company, valued at $6,830,273.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $165,446.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,273.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $76,100.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,695,599.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,919 shares of company stock worth $1,360,140. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 100.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,401,000 after buying an additional 184,403 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Qualys by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,970,000 after acquiring an additional 154,492 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 139,897 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Qualys by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 926,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,966,000 after purchasing an additional 117,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,504 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

