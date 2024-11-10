Tyler Stone Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,394.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,081,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,123,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005,178 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 994.1% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 232,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,066,000 after purchasing an additional 211,614 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $192,668,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,519,576,000 after purchasing an additional 144,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,875,023,000 after purchasing an additional 142,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,315.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $78.20. 7,527,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,968,317. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.03.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

