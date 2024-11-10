Tyler Stone Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,921 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 102,479 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 472.5% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $268,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLTR stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.39. The company had a trading volume of 84,124,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,568,527. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $58.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average of $30.65. The company has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.96 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $604,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 612,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,507,061.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $247,635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $353,967,157.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $604,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 612,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,507,061.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,482,878 shares of company stock worth $1,044,202,496. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

