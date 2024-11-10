Tyler Stone Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in AON were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 17.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at about $5,103,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

AON stock traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.78. The company had a trading volume of 776,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,479. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $389.21.

AON Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company raised AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.