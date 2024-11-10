Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,247 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Altria Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 111,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.05. 5,712,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,669,546. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $55.05. The company has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.81.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 233.80% and a net margin of 42.82%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

