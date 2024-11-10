Tyler Stone Wealth Management Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 131.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GGM Financials LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,596,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,025. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $207.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 215.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on AbbVie from $212.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.82.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

