Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller Sells 3,000 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.72, for a total transaction of $1,808,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,504. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $623.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $590.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.80 and a 52-week high of $631.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.77.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.62.
Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.
