Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller Sells 3,000 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.72, for a total transaction of $1,808,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,504. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $623.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $590.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.80 and a 52-week high of $631.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 675.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.62.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

