UBS Group Raises Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $218.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OC. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.62.

Shares of OC opened at $190.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.83 and its 200 day moving average is $173.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $121.08 and a fifty-two week high of $193.93.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $611,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,808,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 13.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 20.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

