Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,429 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 123.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,554 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,368,000 after purchasing an additional 36,734 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $241.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $208.14 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.15.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

