Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UHS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $207.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.08. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $127.43 and a 52 week high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,248.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 8.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

