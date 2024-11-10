Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Roth Mkm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Upwork from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Upwork from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Upwork Stock Performance

UPWK stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. Upwork has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Upwork had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $193.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Upwork will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Upwork

In related news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 20,353 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $196,406.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,570.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $304,032.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,488,913.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 20,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $196,406.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,570.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,783 shares of company stock worth $1,800,221. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,996,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,115,000 after acquiring an additional 770,088 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 32.9% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 3,320,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,700,000 after acquiring an additional 822,518 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 27.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,424,000 after acquiring an additional 389,006 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 71.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after buying an additional 679,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Upwork by 132.5% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 964,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after buying an additional 549,733 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

