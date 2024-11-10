Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Bought by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 91.3% in the third quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $161,000.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

