Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,768,000 after buying an additional 2,996,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,765,000 after buying an additional 1,866,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,755,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,238,000 after buying an additional 1,837,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 201.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,570,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,362,000 after buying an additional 1,717,500 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,564,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,161,016. The company has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average of $44.83. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.