Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stake Raised by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $40,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $458,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 176,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,740,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

MGC stock opened at $215.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $155.08 and a 52-week high of $216.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.23.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.