Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 43.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.70. 581,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,562. The company has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $204.14 and a 12-month high of $277.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

