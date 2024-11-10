Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Arvest Investments Inc.

Arvest Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.1% of Arvest Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.66. 539,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,503. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $154.40 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

