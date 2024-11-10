Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Arrow Financial Corp’s Largest Position

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.2% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $110,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $549.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $525.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $398.21 and a twelve month high of $551.24.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

