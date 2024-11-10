Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,075,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,007 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 2.6% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $80,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BND opened at $73.09 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.14.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2276 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.