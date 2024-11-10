Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.5% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $296.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $445.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $214.06 and a 52 week high of $297.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

