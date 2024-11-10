Vaxcyte’s (PCVX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCVX. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $106.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.23. Vaxcyte has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $121.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $4,846,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,429,294.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $4,846,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,429,294.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $1,184,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 478,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,822,574.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,464 shares of company stock valued at $12,640,276. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 649.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

