Velas Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $22.88 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $22.88 million and approximately $740,451.93 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00041116 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00011678 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,652,495,887 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.