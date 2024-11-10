Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,547 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 996.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,140,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,442 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 67.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,859,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,613 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 202.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,471,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,505 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 347.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,713,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,628,000 after buying an additional 1,330,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 59.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 2,400,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,010,000 after buying an additional 898,755 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

SPTL stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

