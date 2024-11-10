Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 28,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $124.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $124.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

