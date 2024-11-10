Verus Financial Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Etfidea LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

XOM stock opened at $121.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.40. The firm has a market cap of $532.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

