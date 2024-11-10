Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Roth Mkm cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Capital lowered Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Aegis upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

VSTO stock opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -244.94 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $44.48.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $665.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

