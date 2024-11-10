Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 669.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 61.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $292.31 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $208.09 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.19.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.46.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

